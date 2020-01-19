Kramer, Clyde F. December 17, 1933 - January 7, 2020 Preceded in death by his parents, Ray and Marie Kramer. Survived by his children: Paul Kramer, Teresa (Jeff) Melies, Marc (Krystal) Kramer, and Randy (Julie) Kramer; grandchildren: Joni Gerdes, PJ Kramer, Josh Kramer, Jenna Kramer, Jeff Melies, Greg Melies, Katie Kramer, Hailey Bindrup, Grant Kramer, Chase Kramer, Alex Kramer, and Elizabeth Kramer; great-grandchildren, Hunter Melies and Kaelee Smith; and friends. MEMORIAL SERVICE: Friday, January 31, at 2pm at the First Unitarian Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Huntington Disease Foundation.

