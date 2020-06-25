Krajeski, Carolyn M. (Lundeen)

Krajeski, Carolyn M. (Lundeen) October 11, 1941 - June 21, 2020 Preceded in death by parents, Martin and Blanche Lundeen; sisters, Margaret Vredenburgh, Marilyn and Lucille Lundeen; brother, Bill Lundeen. Survived by husband, Jerry Krajeski; daughter, Cheryl Cook; son, Kent (Christi) Krajeski; six grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; sister, Betty Lundergard; numerous family and friends. FUNERAL: Saturday, 11am, Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Chapel. VISITATION: Saturday, 9am til time of service. Interment: Branson Cemetery (Honey Creek, IA). To view a live broadcast of the Funeral Service, go to our website and click on Carolyn's obit and Stream Service. KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME 5108 "F" Street | (402) 731-1234 | www.klsfuneralhome.com

