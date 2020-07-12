Krager, John F. Jr., DDS October 18, 1930 - July 8, 2020 Preceded in death by sister, Joan Krager. Survived by wife, Betty J.; children: Kristine Muus (Carl), Kathleen Palmanteer (Norris), Jean Christiansen (Kevin), John F. Krager, III (Stephanie), Cynthia Schroeder (Scott), Kenneth J. Krager (Tami), Michael L. Krager (Jodi), Karen Havelka (Greg), and Gerald P. Krager (Cheryl); 21 grandchildren; and 7 great-grandchildren. Private Family Mass of Christian Burial: Tuesday, July 14th, 10:30am at St. Patrick Catholic Church, Gretna, 508 W. Angus St. INTERMENT: Calvary Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Creighton Dental School and St. Patrick Catholic Church, Gretna. To view a live broadcast of the Mass, go to our website and click the "View Live Cast" button on our homepage. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

To plant a tree in memory of John Krager, Jr. DDS as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.