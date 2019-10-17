Kraft, Mary D.

Kraft, Mary D. Age 90 Preceded in death by husband, Sylvester "Pete" Kraft; parents, Leo and Mary Drawl; brother, Frank Drawl; sister, Rose (Joe) Moore. Survived by sister-in-law, Leona Drawl; many loving nieces, nephews and their spouses along with great friends and neighbors. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: 11am Friday, Oct. 18th, at St. Matthew the Evangelist Catholic Church (12210 South 36 Street). VISITATION: Friday, 10-11am, at the Church. Interment: St. John Cemetery. KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME 5108 "F" Street | (402) 731-1234 | www.klsfuneralhome.com

