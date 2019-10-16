Kraft, Mary D. Age 90 Preceded in death by husband Sylvester "Pete" Kraft; parents, Leo and Mary Drawl. Survived by many loving nieces, nephews and their spouses along with great friends and neighbors. MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL Friday 11am St. Matthew the Evangelist Catholic Church, 12210 South 36 Street. VISITATION Friday 10-11am at the Church. Interment St. John Cemetery KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME 5108 "F" Street | (402) 731-1234 | www.klsfuneralhome.com

