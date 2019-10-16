Kraft, Jack H.

Kraft, Jack H. March 5, 1922 - October 15, 2019 Age 97. Preceded in death by mother, Louise Kraft, and sister, Ruth L. Moeller. Survived by son, Ronald Dean Kraft (Guiana); daughter, Deborah Fultz; grandchildren, great-grandchildren and loving family. VISITATION: 1011am Thursday at Roeder Mortuary, 108th Street Chapel. BURIAL following visitation at Forest Lawn Cemetery at 11:30am. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Florence Home, 7915 N 30th Street, Omaha NE 68112. Roeder Mortuary, Inc. - 402-496-9000 2727 N 108th St., Omaha, NE | www.RoederMortuary.com

