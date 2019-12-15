Koziol, Doris J. Age 87 - December 10, 2019 Preceded in death by husband, Bernard. Survived by daughter, Cindy (Greg) Goldman; sons, Tom (Deb) and Steve (Paulette) Koziol; brothers, Bill and Ron (Joann) Gasper; seven grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews. Services will be held at a later date. BETHANY FUNERAL HOME 82nd & Harrison | (402) 593-6100 | bethanyfuneralhome.com

