Koziel, Mary M.

Koziel, Mary M. Age 66 - February 2, 2020 VISITATION Thursday, February 6, 5-7pm, with VIGIL at 7pm, at Bethany Funeral Home Chapel. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Friday, February 7, 10:30am, at St. Columbkille Catholic Church (200 E Sixth Street). Interment in Springfield Cemetery. BETHANY FUNERAL HOME 82nd & Harrison (402) 593-6100 bethanyfuneralhome.com

To plant a tree in memory of Mary Koziel as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.