Kowalewski, Josephine A. April 18, 1926 - September 20, 2019 Preceded in death by husband, Chester Kowalewski; parents, Adolph and Rose Skibinski; siblings: Eugenia Karnish, Louise Rajda, Emily Skibinski, Stanley Skibinski and Angeline Eckart. Survived by son, Duane Kowalewski; grandchildren, Dana (Michael) Sall and Dustin (Lisa) Kowalewski; great-grandchildren, Parker, Cooper and Paige Sall and Lilah, Liv and Lawson Kowalewski. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, at 11am, with visitation one hour prior at 10am, at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 508 W. Angus St, Gretna, NE. Interment: St. Mary Magdalene. Memorials to St. Patrick or Endless Journey Hospice. JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES & CREMATORY PACIFIC STREET CHAPEL, 14151 Pacific St 402-391-1664 | www.johnagentleman.com

