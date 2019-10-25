Kowal, Paul Christopher

Kowal, Paul Christopher February 18, 1931 - October 18, 2019 FUNERAL MASS: Friday, October 25th at 10 am at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 17th & Center. INTERMENT: St. Mary Cemetery, 33rd & Q St. with military honors by American Legion Post 331. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.