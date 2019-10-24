Kowal, Paul Christopher February 18, 1931 - October 18, 2019 On Friday, October 18, 2019, Paul Christopher Kowal, loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, passed away at age 88. The family will receive friends on Thursday, October 24th from 6pm to 7pm at the West Center Chapel, followed by ROSARY SERVICE at 7pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Friday, October 25th at 10am at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 17th & Center. INTERMENT: St. Mary Cemetery, 33rd & Q St. with military honors. Memorials may be directed to the family. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.