Kowal, Paul Christopher February 18, 1931 - October 18, 2019 On Friday, October 18, 2019, Paul Christopher Kowal, loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, passed away at age 88. Paul was born on February 18, 1931 in Omaha, NE to John and Victoria (Cebula) Kowal. He attended St. Stanislaus Grade School, St. Joseph High School, South High School, and Bellevue College. Paul served in the US Navy during the Korean War. He had a long career with the Omaha Main Post Office and retired as Operations Manager in 1990. On June 12, 1954, Paul married Lorrene Catherine "Lorry" Vampola. They were blessed with three sons, Gary, Craig and Scott. Paul loved sports, especially golf and bowling. He was a generous man who opened his home to family and friends. He loved to cook for large holiday gatherings, which always featured Polish sausage and kraut, and his famous salad dressing. Paul made the best potato platskis. Holidays were filled with good food, football, and late-night card playing. Paul was a man of strong faith and was active in his church, serving many years as an EME and on the parish council. He was a gentle and creative soul, an accomplished artist, author and musician. Family will hold his unique and personal renditions of "Happy Birthday" forever dear. Paul is now in God's loving grace surrounded by his beloved family and friends. Love you, bye, Paul, until we meet again in heaven. Preceded in death by son, Garrett Paul; grandchild, Paul Garrett; parents, John and Victoria Kowal; brothers: Michael, John, Joseph, Thaddeus, Anthony, and Edward; sisters: Anna, Sr. Mary Ignatius OSF, and Rose Pistillo. Survived by loving wife, Lorry; sons, Craig (Lori) and Scott (Julie); grandchildren: Kevin (Kelly), Patrick, Alana, Michael, Matthew, Luke, Zachary, John, and Wright; great-grandchildren: Nolan, Evelyn, and Natalie; brothers: Dr. Frank, and Richard (Phyllis), sisters-in-law: Joan and Bernardette Kowal; brother-in-law: Al Vampola; many special relatives and friends. The family will receive friends on Thursday, October 24th from 6pm to 7pm at the West Center Chapel, followed by ROSARY SERVICE at 7pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Friday, October 25th at 10am at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 17th & Center. INTERMENT: St. Mary Cemetery, 33rd & Q St; military rites by American Legion Post 331. Memorials may be directed to the family. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
