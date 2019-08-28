Kouri, Matthew P.

Kouri, Matthew P. June 4, 1957 - August 23, 2019 Of Council Bluffs. Owner and operater of Kouri Management for 30-plus years. Preceded by parents, Anthony and Nina (Hazer) Kouri; father-in-law, Ed Weis; and sister-in-law, Sharon Kouri. Survived by his wife of 26 years, Kimberly Kouri of Council Bluffs; sons: Alexys (Rachel) Kouri of St. Paul, MN; Andersen Kouri of Council Bluffs; Augustas Kouri of Los Angeles, CA; sisters: Mary Kouri of Marketta, GA; Theresa (Mike) Kouri-Savage of Denton, TX; Zita (Kevin) Lovell of Des Moines, IA; brothers: Sam Kouri of Downey, CA; Michael Kouri of Sierra Madre, CA; Anthony (Nancy) Kouri of Longmont, CO; Adrian (Debbie) Kouri of Des Moines, IA; Raphael Kouri of Ft. Lauderdale, FL; Joseph Kouri of Des Moines, IA; mother-in-law, Katharine Weis of Council Bluffs; brothers-in-law, Rod (Rosalyn) Weis of St. Charles, IL; Darren Weis of Omaha, NE; many nieces and nephews. RECITATION OF THE ROSARY: Friday, 5pm, followed by visitation with the family until 8pm, at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Saturday, 10am, at St. Peter's Catholic Church, 1 Bluff St. Interment: St. Joseph Cemetery. Memorials will be directed by the family. CUTLER-O'NEILL-MEYER-WOODRING Bayliss Park Chapel, 545 Willow Ave., Council Bluffs, IA (712) 322-7779 | www.cutleroneill.com

