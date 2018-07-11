Koubek, Ramon D. "Ray" Age 85 - July 6, 2018 Preceded in death by parents, Frank and Frances (Sedlacek) Koubek. Survived by loving wife of 60 years, Lucille; son, Dave (Kris); daughter, Karen Zelensky; grandchildren: Kristopher Zelensky, Andrew, Sarah, and Lydia Koubek; sisters, Joann Pechacek and Marilyn (Bern) McShane; sister-in-law, Katherine Stinson; and many nieces and nephews. VISITATION: Wednesday, July 11, 5-7pm, with Vigil Service at 7pm, all at Bethany Funeral Home Chapel. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Thursday, July 12, 10:30am at St. Gerald Catholic Church (9602 Q St). Entombment at Calvary Mausoleum. Memorials suggested to St Gerald Catholic Church or Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo. BETHANY FUNERAL HOME 82nd & Harrison 402-593-6100 www.bethanyfuneralhome.com

Tags

(1) entry

vfw chaplain
TERRI DURHAM

Thank you for Your Service May you be Granted an Honorable and Restful Peace
Francis Durham VFW Post 2704 Chaplain

Report Add Reply

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.