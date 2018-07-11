Koubek, Ramon D. "Ray" Age 85 - July 6, 2018 Preceded in death by parents, Frank and Frances (Sedlacek) Koubek. Survived by loving wife of 60 years, Lucille; son, Dave (Kris); daughter, Karen Zelensky; grandchildren: Kristopher Zelensky, Andrew, Sarah, and Lydia Koubek; sisters, Joann Pechacek and Marilyn (Bern) McShane; sister-in-law, Katherine Stinson; and many nieces and nephews. VISITATION: Wednesday, July 11, 5-7pm, with Vigil Service at 7pm, all at Bethany Funeral Home Chapel. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Thursday, July 12, 10:30am at St. Gerald Catholic Church (9602 Q St). Entombment at Calvary Mausoleum. Memorials suggested to St Gerald Catholic Church or Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo. BETHANY FUNERAL HOME 82nd & Harrison 402-593-6100 www.bethanyfuneralhome.com
Thank you for Your Service May you be Granted an Honorable and Restful Peace
Francis Durham VFW Post 2704 Chaplain
