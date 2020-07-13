Kouba, Winifred Rose "Winnie"

Kouba, Winifred Rose "Winnie" August 9, 1930 - July 11, 2020 Age 89. Preceded in death by parents, Edmund and Elizabeth Farrell; husband Bernard; son Bernard, Jr. "Butch"; 2 brothers; 2 sisters; daughter-in-law Deb Kouba. Survived by children, Theresa "Chick" Howell (Bob), Eileen "Toots" Lesiak (Frank), Thomas Kouba (Pam), Steve Kouba (Chris), Dan Kouba, Pat Kouba (Kellie), and Molly Kouba; 25 grandchildren; 54 great-grandchildren; beloved sisters, Margie Nicola, Kate Braniff, and Eileen Bidrowski; sister-in-law Lee Farrell; nieces and nephews. VISITATION: Tuesday, July 14, 2-7pm, with family present after 4pm, and ROSARY at 7pm, all at Bellevue Memorial Chapel. MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Wednesday, July 15, 10am at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 2302 Crawford Street, Bellevue. The family requests that everyone please wear a mask. Live Streaming information for the Rosary and Mass can be found on the BMC website as it becomes available. INTERMENT: Bellevue Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to: St. Mary's Catholic Church; Columban Fathers / www.columban.org; or Mount Michael School / www.mountmichael.org. BELLEVUE MEMORIAL CHAPEL Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler, 2202 Hancock St., Bellevue, NE (402) 291-5000 | www.bellevuefuneralchapel.com

