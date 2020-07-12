Kouba, Winifred Rose "Winnie" Age 89 VISITATION: Tuesday, July 14, 2-7pm, with family present at 4pm, and ROSARY at 7pm, all at Bellevue Memorial Chapel. MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Wednesday, July 15, 10am, St. Mary's Catholic Church, 2302 Crawford St., Bellevue. The family requests that everyone please wear a mask. Live Streaming information for Rosary and Mass can be found on the BMC website as it becomes available. INTERMENT: Bellevue Cemetery. BELLEVUE MEMORIAL CHAPEL Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler 2202 Hancock St., Bellevue 402-291-5000 | www.bellevuefuneralchapel.com

