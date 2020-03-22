Kottich, Janet Marie September 17, 1942 - March 16, 2020 Janet was born in LaMar, CO however, she grew up and graduated High School in Pender, NE. She later moved to Omaha. She was a long time member of the First Baptist Church in Omaha and was involved in many ministries. Her favorite being the Pro-life work she did in protecting children and the unborn. She loved her children/grandchildren, family and friends deeply. She is survived by her children: Tressa Hronek (Bob) of Omaha, Robert Wolken (Doris) of Plattsmouth NE, Paul Kottich (Janet) of Omaha, Debbie Bergman of Omaha, Kevin Kottich of Omaha, Karen Walker (Jack) of Shepherd MT, Richard Kottich (Sarah) of Omaha, Sheri Schmitt (Jeff) of Sioux Falls SD, and Brian Kottich (Stephanie) of Omaha; 30 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren. MEMORIAL SERVICES will be held at a later date at First Baptist Church in Omaha. Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home 5701 Center Street; Omaha, NE 68106 | 402-556-2500 www.westlawnhillcrest.com

