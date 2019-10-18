Kostka, Marcine J.

Kostka, Marcine J. November 10, 1925 - October 15, 2019 Preceded in death by brothers, Don and Melvin Krcmarik; grandson, Michael Alan Boganowski; granddaughter, Deborah Anne Boganowski. Survived by husband, Jim Kostka; children, Ted (Mary) Boganowski, Dave (Roxane) Boganowski and Marsha Boganowski; grandchildren: Bryan (Fontain), Michael (Calissia), Amanda (Grady) and Matt (Amanda); great-grandchildren: Deseray, Chase, Alexyz, Tyson, Michael, Taylor, Marcus, Cameron, Brynlee and Amelia. FUNERAL: Saturday, October 19th, 11am, Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Chapel. Private interment: Hillcrest Cemetery. Memorials requested to the Alzheimer's Assn. KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME 5108 "F" Street | (402) 731-1234 | www.klsfuneralhome.com

