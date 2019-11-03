Koster, Robert L.

Koster, Robert L. February 19, 1937 - October 29, 2019 Gretna, NE. Preceded in death by wife, Emelie. Survived by children, Christine Anne (Richard) Hawkins, Martin Leo Koster, and William John (Terri) Koster, 6 grandchildren; siblings, Kenneth (Judy), Dean (Kathy), Madonna Goraczkowski, Yvonne (Sylvan) Klein, Betty Leuck, and Joyce (Marv) Threan; many nieces and nephews. VISITATION: Thursday 5-7pm, with 7pm VIGIL SERVICE, all at St. Patrick Catholic Church. FUNERAL SERVICE: Friday 10am at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 508 Angus St., Gretna. Interment in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Memorials to Gretna American Legion or St. Patrick Catholic Church. ROEDER MORTUARY - Gretna Chapel 11710 Standing Stone Dr. | 402-332-0090 | RoederMortuary.com

