Kostecka, Phillip G. "Chip"

Kostecka, Phillip G. "Chip" September 1, 1946 - December 14, 2019 Age 73. Phillip worked for Pete's Automotive for 35 years, and an additional 10 years at the Bellevue Walmart. Preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Phyllis Kostecka; and two brothers. Survived by his wife Diana; daughter Michelle Kostecka; grandson Zachary Robinson; and seven siblings. VISITATION: Wednesday, December 18, 4-6pm, followed by FUNERAL SERVICE at 6pm, both at the Bellevue Memorial Chapel. Memorials to be directed by the family. BELLEVUE MEMORIAL CHAPEL Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler 2202 Hancock St., Bellevue 402-291-5000 | www.bellevuefuneralchapel.com

Tags

