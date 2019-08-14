Kosmicki, Raymond D. "Ray" April 7, 1937 - August 12, 2019 Survived by wife, Kathleen E. Kosmicki; brothers, Gerald and Ronald; grandchildren; other relatives and friends; children: Kent, Robert, Michael, and Karen. The family receives friends on Thursday, August 15th from 5pm to 7pm at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church, 3122 S.74th St., followed by VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Friday, August 16th at 10am, St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church. Interment: Friday at 2pm at St. Michael Cemetery in West Point, NE. Memorials to the Nebraska Heart Association. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.