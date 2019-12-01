Koskovick, Palmer D.

Koskovick, Palmer D. 1940 - 2019 Palmer proudly served in the Air Force from 1957-1977. He waged a courageous battle with cancer beginning November 20, 2005 and ended November 23, 2019. Palmer is survived by his wife Jan, children: Deb, Doug (Jackie), Dana and Dennis; grandchildren: Craig, Brian, Lindsey, Brandon, Tiffany, Levi, Ryan, Michaela, and Jesse; and 13 great-grandchildren. He was the happy owner of 12 fur babies over the years. Rest in Peace, Precious There will be a Private Celebration of Life. Body has been donated to the NE Anatomical Board and will be laid to rest at Omaha National Cemetery.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.