Kort, Tena Marie Tena Kort, age 95, passed away on April 23, 2020 at Southlake Village Nursing Home in Lincoln, NE. Tena was born December 30, 1924. She married Edgar Kort on June 19, 1943 in Albuquerque, New Mexico just before he was shipped out to war. After the war they presided on the family farm in Blue Hill, Nebraska. Tena was an active member of Trinity Lutheran Church and served in many ways. Tena was preceded in death by her parents, Martha and Floyd Meester; brother, Melvin Meester; husband, Edgar; sister-in-law, Pauline Hartman; and granddaughter, Jackie Seay. She is survived by her four children: Ken Kort of Bennington, NE; Linda Morgan of Lincoln, NE; Rhonda and husband Stan Seay of Hastings, NE; and Kevin and wife Molly of Cripple Creek, CO; three grandchildren, Jodi Morgan, Jeff Morgan and Casey Seay. A Private Funeral Service will be held with family only at Trinity Lutheran Cemetary in Blue Hill, NE. Condolences may be sent to Linda Morgan, 4306 Waterbury Ln, Lincoln, NE 68516.

To plant a tree in memory of Tena Kort as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.