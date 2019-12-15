Korn, James Otto "Jim" January 23, 1927 - October 25, 2019 James Korn (Jim) joined the Lord on October 25, 2019. Jim entered this world on January 23, 1927 and spent his childhood in Carroll, IA. He came to Omaha as a young man to study at the Commercial Extension business school and met his wife, Phyllis, at a dance at the Chermont Ballroom in 1946. They were married in Wahoo, NE, on April 12, 1947. Jim enjoyed a long career in sales, selling typewriters and office supply products to the Omaha business community eventually owning his own office supply company before his retirement. Jim never met a stranger and enjoyed his career in sales. He was a deacon in the Dundee Presbyterian Church, an active member of the Lions Clubs serving a term as President, and an active Boy Scout parent volunteer supporting local Boy Scout Troop 42 for many years. During their 67 years of marriage, Phyllis and Jim raised four children and enjoyed many family activities including camping and fishing. Jim piloted a large motorhome for several years, taking Phyllis on many travel adventures across the country including Canada and Alaska. During their later years in life they enjoyed the Texas Hill country and gulf coast during the winter months. Jim was a great handyman, enjoyed tinkering and was a talented artist, enjoying sketching and painting. Phyllis left this world five years before Jim. Jim is survived by his four children: Jeffrey Korn, Debra Vargas, Janine Sutko, and Robert Korn; eight grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren. MEMORIAL CELEBRATION OF JIM'S LIFE: January 25th, 2020, at 12pm at the Embassy Suites, 555 South 10th St., Omaha, NE. The family asks that memorial donations be made to St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital.
