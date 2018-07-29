Koplin, Olga Feb 1, 1955 - Jun 21, 2018 CELEBRATION OF LIFE Thursday August 2, at 7pm, Family meet and greet at 6pm, St. Patricks Catholic Church, 204th & West Maple, Elkhorn, NE.

