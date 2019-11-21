Kopiasz, Julia September 30, 1925 - November 19, 2019 Preceded in death by husband, Edward; son-in-law, Gary Whitehill; parents, James and Opal Bissenas; brother and sisters. Survived by daughters, Tanya Whitehill and Anlia Kopiasz; grandchildren and great grandchildren; nieces and nephews. VISITATION: at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church (41st and J) Friday after 4pm with VIGIL SERVICE: 6:30pm at the church. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Saturday 10am St. Stanislaus Church. Interment St. John Cemetery (7506 S. 36th St, Bellevue). Memorials will be directed by the family. KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME 5108 "F" Street | (402) 731-1234 | www.klsfuneralhome.com

