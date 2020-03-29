Kopfle, Helen J. (Tesarek) March 18, 1922 - March 27, 2020 Preceded in death by husbands, Frank Tesarek and James Kopfle. Survived by children, Joan Bursey (Maurice), Barbara McCormick (Keith), and Richard Tesarek (Debra); and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, step-children, nieces and nephews. Private Graveside Services with a Celebration Gathering at a later date. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

