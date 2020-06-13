Koperski, Timothy

Koperski, Timothy December 5, 1939 - June 3, 2020 Timothy Ralph Koperski was called to be with the Lord on June 3, 2020 in Pahrump, NV after a brave fight with cancer. Tim was a fun-loving, good time guy who always loved his family, God, golf, fishing, poker and his beloved Nebraska Cornhuskers. Tim was born in Omaha, NE on December 5, 1939 to Ted Synowiecki and Evelyn Pesek and later adopted by Edward and Louise Koperski. Tim is survived by his wife, Mary Ann (Bidrowsky); daughter, Louise Spross (Chris); grandson, Evan Spross; sister, Rita Lind Whitfield (Larry), Tom Lind (Beth), sister Robbie Lind (Roland) as well as many nieces and nephews. Tim and his wife were long time residents of St. Louis, MO where Tim had been active in the Knights of Columbus for many years and was a long standing member of the American Legion after serving in the US Army from 1965-1969. Funeral and memorial services will be held in Omaha at a later date.

