Konfrst, Fred Age 82 Of Glenwood, IA. Passed away April 27, 2020. Visitation will be Wednesday, April 29, 2020, from 12-7pm, at Peterson Mortuary. Private Graveside with military rites at the Glenwood Cemetery. Celebration of Life at the Glenwood Lake Park once COVID-19 restrictions are lifted. Memorials may be directed to the Glenwood Lake Park. PETERSON MORTUARY 212 S. Locust, Glenwood, IA (712) 527-4805 | www.petersonmortuaryinc.com

