Koneck, Eugenia D. "Jean" July 28, 1927 - August 18, 2019 Preceded in death by husband, Lawrence F. Koneck; daughter, Margaret K. Shanahan. Survived by daughter, Janet Schalm (Joe); sons: Robert John Koneck (Laurie), Lawrence Michael Koneck (Ericka), and John Andrew Koneck (Stacy); son-in-law, Ronald Shanahan; sisters, Rosemary Dougherty (Duane) and Louise Overfelt (Jim); brother, Michael Gloeb; nine grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends on Thursday, August 22nd from 5:30pm to 7:30pm at the West Center Chapel, followed by VIGIL SERVICE at 7:30pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Friday, August 23rd at 10:30am at Holy Cross Catholic Church, 4810 Woolworth Ave. Interment, Calvary Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Holy Cross Education Fund or Mercy High School. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

