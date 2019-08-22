Koneck, Eugenia D. "Jean" July 28, 1927 - August 18, 2019 VISITATION for family and friends to be held on Thursday, August 22nd from 5:30pm to 7:30pm at the West Center Chapel, followed by VIGIL SERVICE at 7:30pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Friday, August 23rd at 10:30am at Holy Cross Catholic Church, 4810 Woolworth Ave. Interment, Calvary Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Holy Cross Education Fund or Mercy High School. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

