Koley, Christine Marie September 17, 1953 - November 30, 2019 Preceded in death by parents, Robert C. and Marie F. Koley, Sr. Survived by daughter, Michaela Koley; siblings, Patricia (Thomas) Walz, Bob (Nancy) Koley, Judy (Mike) Gittings, Bill (Marie) Koley, Jerilynn (Pat) Lampert, Jackie (Randy) Williams; nieces, nephews, many other loving family and friends. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Saturday, 10am, at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church. Interment: Resurrection Cemetery. VISITATION: Friday starting at 5pm, with Wake Service at 7pm, at the John A. Gentleman 72nd Street Chapel. Memorials to Boys Town. JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES AND CREMATORY 72nd STREET CHAPEL, 1010 N 72nd Street (402) 391-1664 | www.johnagentleman.com

