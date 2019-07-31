Kolc, Blanche A. April 15, 1921 - July 28, 2019 Age 98 years of Omaha. Preceded in death by husband, Anton "Tony" Kolc. Survived by daughter, Shirley (Jim) Schlegel; grandchildren: Amy (Rob) Rice, Daniel Schlegel; sisters: Helen Landon, Frances Lindner; many other relatives and friends FUNERAL MASS: Thursday, August 1, 2019 at 10:30am, with family receiving friends 1 hour prior to the Mass, all at St. Piux X Catholic Church, 69th and Blondo. Interment: St. John's Cemetery. Memorials to the church BRAMAN MORTUARY - Southwest Chapel 6505 S. 144 Street, Omaha NE | (402) 895-3400

