Kokkalas, Vivian J. Nov 25, 1933 - Aug 5, 2018 Preceded in death by parents, James and Mary Poulos. Survived by daughter, Maria Kokkalas (Jason Simon); grandchildren, Chloe Simon and Milo Simon. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, August 8th from 4pm to 6pm at the West Center Chapel, followed by Prayer Service (Trisagion) at 6pm. SERVICES: Thursday, August 9th at 10am at St. John the Baptist Greek Orthodox Church, 602 Park Ave. Interment, Forest Lawn. Memorials to St. John the Baptist Greek Orthodox Church. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER, WEST CENTER CHAPEL 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 www.heafeyheafey.com

