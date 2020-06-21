Kokes, Charles Paul June 21, 1945 - June 18, 2020 Psalms 30:5 "Weeping may endure for a night, but joy cometh in the morning." On June 18, 2020, Chuck went to be with his Lord Jesus Christ, peacefully at 7:15am. His pain was finally over as he entered into our Savior's glorious Presence. Chuck was born on June 21, 1945, in Ord, NE to Emil and Minka Kokes. He was preceded in death by his parents; and sisters, Jeannette Richardson and Darlene Lorensen. Missing him greatly are his wife of 50 years, Bonnie; children: Wyatt and wife Gloria, Jennifer and husband Bill, Kristi and husband Andrew, and Dawn. The delight of Chuck's life were his four grandchildren, Soren, Leif, Bailyn and Blaise. Chuck was an avid hunter, loved to travel, served in Children's Ministry, mentored many youth, and struck up conversations with anyone everywhere. After studying at Creighton University, he started his business, Employee Services, Inc. where he unabashedly placed the needs of his clients first. Chuck's life was blessed and God's protection and Grace were evidenced often. An outdoor CELEBRATION of Life Service will be held on the afternoon of Tuesday, June 23. Please call Bonnie for information. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made out to Bonnie Kokes and will be donated to the Open Door Mission in Chuck's name. Donations will continue Chuck's legacy of service and care for children. Kahler Dolce Mortuary 441 N. Washington St. 402-339-3232 | www.kahlerdolcemortuary.com
