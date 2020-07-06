Kohrt, Jean M. May 30, 1931 - July 4, 2020 Preceded in death by parents, Avery (Ella Mae) Weage; and brothers, James D. Weage and Arthur D. Weage. Survived by Mary Ann (Jack) Lenhart, and Dan (Paula) Kohrt; grandchildren: Kyle Lenhart, Kellie Lenhart, Micah Kohrt, Mariah Kohrt; great-grandchildren, Trey, Kobe, and Asher; extended family; friends. VISITATION: Wednesday, July 8, from 5-8pm. CELEBRATION of LIFE: Thursday, July 9, at 11am. both Services at Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Jean's name can be made to Jubilee Church (9502 Fort St, Omaha, NE 68134). Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home 5701 Center St. Omaha, NE 402-556-2500

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.