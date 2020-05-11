Kohll, Sandra September 29, 1935 - May 9, 2020 A special soul who fittingly left this world on the Sabbath, Sandy was preceded in death by her son, Louis H. Kohll. She is survived by her husband Marvin; sons, Justin (Sara), and David (Janet), all of Omaha; daughter, Sarah (Rabbi Nosson) Meretsky of State College, PA; daughter-in-law, Ivy Kohll of Lafayette, LA; 21 grandchildren; sister, Alice Novak of Tampa, FL; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Jerry and Gail Kohll of Omaha; nieces and nephews; and dear friends. A graduate of Central High School and Omaha University, Sandy freely gave of her time to many Jewish and community organizations. While her husband Marvin worked long hours running the family business, Kohll's Pharmacy, Sandy raised three active and ornery boys all future pharmacists. In 1975, "the year of the disasters," Marvin's running joke, the couple finally welcomed a daughter. Mother and daughter were particularly close. Sandy passed on her love of Judaism to her children and grandchildren. Her Sabbath and Holiday dinners were not to be missed, and she welcomed many to her table. In her 50s, a brain aneurysm tried to take Sandy down. That aneurysm didn't know what hit it. She came back persistent as ever, fully living many more years and enjoying her grandchildren. Private Graveside Service: Monday, May 11, at 2:30pm in Temple Israel Cemetery. Services by Jewish Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Chabad of Penn State, Beth Israel Synagogue, or Rose Blumkin Jewish Home. JEWISH FUNERAL HOME 402-556-9392
