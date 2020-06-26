Kofoed, Sara F.

Kofoed, Sara F. November 18, 1939 - June 24, 2020 Preceded in death by daughter, Sandra Diane Kofoed. Survived by husband, Roy L.; son, Steve (Christy); grandsons, Max Kofoed (Raechel) and Justin Kofoed (Megan); great-grandchildren: Scottie, Lucy, Holden and Sawyer; sister, Brenda Wintersole; and brothers, Thomas Lee Cox (Carolyn) and James Cox (Liz) VISITATION following CDC guidelines: Friday, June 26th from 4pm to 6pm, at the West Center Chapel. FUNERAL SERVICE: Saturday, June 27th, 10:30am, West Center Chapel. INTERMENT: Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery. To view a live broadcast of the Service, go to our website and click the View Live Cast button on our homepage. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

To plant a tree in memory of Sara Kofoed as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.