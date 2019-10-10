Omaha, NE (68102)

Today

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Morning high of 59F with temps falling to near 45. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph, becoming NW and increasing to 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Cloudy. Low 34F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.