Koenig, Lawrence T. Sr. "Tom" March 30, 1929 - October 9, 2019 Survived by his loving wife of 68 years, Margaret (Fogarty); sons, Larry (Nancy), Mark (Patricia), Mike (Sandy), Dan (Mary); daughter, Maureen (Greg) Reuter; 13 grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren. VISITATION begins Sunday, 2pm, with a Wake Service at 4pm, at the mortuary. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Monday, 10am, Mary Our Queen Catholic Church. Interment: Calvary Cemetery. Memorials to Mary Our Queen Church or Alzheimer's Association. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.