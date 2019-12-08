Koenig, Jean Therese

Koenig, Jean Therese December 31, 1931 - December 5, 2019 Preceded in death by parents, Bernard and Rose (Karnish) Costello; and brother, Bernie. Survived by sons: Gary Koenig (Sue), Brian Koenig, and Gregg Koenig (Theresa); brothers, Dennis Costello, and Tom Costello; sister, Rosalie Lynch; 9 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; many other relatives and friends. VISITATION: Sunday, December 8, from 4-6pm at Braman Mortuary (Southwest Chapel), with ROSARY at 6pm. FUNERAL MASS: Monday, December 9, at 11am at St. Thomas More Catholic Church. Interment: Calvary Cemetery. To leave a condolence, visit: www.bramanmortuary.com BRAMAN MORTUARY - Southwest Chapel 6505 S. 144 Street, Omaha NE | (402) 895-3400

