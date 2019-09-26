Koehlmoos, Curtis L.

Koehlmoos, Curtis L. August 6, 1949 - September 22, 2019 Age 70 of Springfield, NE Survived by wife, Cynthia (Glover) Koehlmoos; son, Jason Koehlmoos (Jennifer); daughters, Jairren Flodine (Brett,) Jessica Fitzgerald (Jeff); and five grandsons. He was preceded in death by his parents, Burnell and Clara (Bruns) Koehlmoos. VISITATION: Sunday, September 29 from 4-6pm at Divine Shepherd Lutheran Church, 15005 Q St, Omaha. FUNERAL SERVICE: Monday, September 30 at 10:30am at Church with a Funeral Luncheon to follow Service. Interment: Omaha National Cemetery at 2pm with full military honors. To see complete obituary and to leave a condolence visit: bramanmortuary.com BRAMAN MORTUARY - Southwest Chapel 6505 S. 144 Street, Omaha NE | (402) 895-3400

