Kock, Loyd L. October 24, 1932 - December 17, 2019 Preceded in death by daughter, Joyce Sokolik; daughter-in-law, Bonnie Kock; and granddaughter, Jessica Blum. Survived by children, Tom Kock, Tim Kock (Gloria), Bob Kock, Ron Kock (Mary), Jackie Lane, Carol Wiley (Doug), Jerome Kock and Julie Warren; 18 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren. VISITATION: Saturday, Dec. 21st from 10:30am to 11:30am followed by a FUNERAL SERVICE at 11:30am, all at the West Center Chapel. Memorials are suggested to the Stephen Center. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.