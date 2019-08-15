Kocina, Joan November 11, 1936 - August 12, 2019 Joan Kocina, of Lake Barrington, passed away peacefully with her devoted husband and family by her side on August 12, 2019 at the age of 82. She was born on November 11, 1936 in Omaha, NE, to the late Vaclav and Luella (nee Phalen) Jedlicka. Joan was a nurse who spent her life helping others. Her last position before she retired was as the Director of Nursing at Little Sisters of the Poor in Palatine, IL. She also had the heart to fight injustice. She worked tirelessly running the Nebraska Right to Life movement and the last cause she rallied behind was working with the Voice of the Faithful. Volunteering was a big part of who Joan was whether it was being a Girl Scout or Boy Scout troop leader, being President of the Altar Society, working on political campaigns, helping with the funeral lunches or running a bible study she was always willing to step up and lend a hand. Her biggest source of pride was her children and grandchildren. She loved hearing details of their lives and encouraging them to reach for their dreams. Joan will be deeply missed by her loving husband of 60 years, Dean, with whom they were united in marriage on September 20, 1958; children, Jan (Jill) Kocina, Pamela Kocina-Kerzman, Dru (Wendy) Kocina, Dina (Steve) Blackmore; grandchildren, Chayse Kerzman, Jordan (Alaina) Kocina, Trevor Blackmore, Kelsey Kerzman, Justin Blackmore, Taylor Kocina, Ashley Kocina, Zachary Blackmore, Austin Kerzman, George Kocina, Sarah Kocina, Brandon Kocina, Christina Kocina, Madison Blackmore, and Lucas Kocina. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sons, Charles and Richard Kocina; grandson, Nathan Kerzman; siblings, James (Helen) Jedlicka, Helen (Bill) Burke and Donald Jedlicka. VISITATION: Friday, August 16, from 3-8pm, at Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Saturday, 10:30am, at Holy Family Catholic Community, 2515 W Palatine Rd, Inverness, IL, where family will receive friends from 9:30am until the time of Mass. BURIAL: Saturday, August 24, 10am at Calvary Cemetery in Omaha, NE. For information, please contact Davenport Family Funeral Home, Barrington, 847-381-3411. For online condolences, please visit www.davenportfamily.com. Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory 149 W. Main Street (Lake-Cook Rd), Barrington, IL 60010
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
How to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Click the link below for rates, deadlines and the form to submit an Obituary or In-Memoriam ad to the Omaha World Herald. All Obituaries and In-Memoriam Ads are paid notices. The link is available for family members or funeral homes. If you have any questions, please contact us at: WHobits@owh.com or call402-444-1286.
Obituary Search Tips
Enter a full name, a last name (confirm the spelling) and/or keywords in the search box.
If your search is unsuccessful, try removing the first name. The person's known name may not be the name on record.
Try adding quotation marks to a keyword phrase for an exact match, or simply search by date or date-range for broader results.
Funeral Homes
Flowers & Gifts
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with Omaha.com, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking "Log In" on the "Sign the guestbook" portion of each notice and following the simple steps on the sign-up page. You can also click here to register, then return to the desi
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.