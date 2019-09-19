Koch, Steven L. May 8, 1950 - September 9, 2019 Steve is preceded in death by his wife, Lucille. He is survived by his sons, Clinton Koch, Ralph Moninger (Marylynn), Randy Moninger (Tracey); daughters, Bobbi Jo Dalton (Jay), and Barbi Beberniss (Steve); sister, Debi Baldozier (Ed); ten grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, and one nephew. MEMORIAL SERVICE: Saturday, September 21, 2019, 10am, at Northwest Hills Church, 9334 Fort Street, Omaha, NE. Nelson Funeral Service 202 E Madison Ave., Berryville, AR 72616 | (870) 423-2170

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.