Koch, Ralph G. Jr. "Sonny" August 14, 1936 - September 30, 2019 Graveside Service 10:30 AM Monday, Oct 7th, at Calvary Catholic Cemetery, 7710 W Center Rd, Omaha NE. Arbor Cremation Society 2819 S 125th Ave, Ste 367 Omaha NE 68144 402-393-0319

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.