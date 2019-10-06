Koch, Ralph G. Jr. "Sonny"

Koch, Ralph G. Jr. "Sonny" August 14, 1936 - September 30, 2019 Preceded in death by his parents, Estelle and Ralph Koch Sr. Survived by his sister, Barbara (Michael) Armstrong. He died at the Grand Island VA Medical Center after having breakfast. He passed peacefully with his caregivers at his bedside. A memorial service was held on Monday with Fr. Sid and Chaplain Lonnie, along with many of the VA staff and patients in attendance. Sonny served his country in the Navy and loved fellow veterans. As a construction superintendant, he travelled to every continent, except Antartica. GRAVESIDE SERVICE 10:30am Monday, October 7th, at Calvary Catholic Cemetery, 7710 W Center Rd, Omaha NE. Arbor Cremation Society 2819 S 125th Ave, Ste 367 Omaha NE 68144 402-393-0319

