Koch, Anne Marie (Melia) April 6, 1933 - January 17, 2020 Gretna, NE. Preceded in death by husband, Leonard; and parents, Charles and Mayme (Dillon) Melia. Anne's life was blessed with the relationships built through sharing with her St. Patrick Church, Legion Auxiliary and Agri-women 'families'. Much of her life Anne gave back to the community through volunteerism especially with the American Red Cross and Sarpy County Museum. Survived by daughters, Mary Len Maw, and Kathy (Garry) Mazur; sons, Bill and friend Tina, Jim (JoAnn), and Mike (Kay); 11 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; nephew, Charles (Cindy) Lorenz; and a host of cousins, faithful neighbors and dear friends. VISITATION: 5-7pm with VIGIL SERVICE at 6:30pm at St. Patrick Church. FUNERAL SERVICE: Wednesday 10am at St. Patrick Catholic Church (508 Angus St., Gretna). Interment in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In Lieu of Flowers, Memorials to St. Patrick Church, Sarpy County Museum or your favorite charity. ROEDER MORTUARY - Gretna Chapel 11710 Standing Stone Dr. | 402-332-0090 | RoederMortuary.com

