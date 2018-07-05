Kobes, Bubby D. Age 30 Bubby D. Kobes, of Missouri Valley, IA, passed away on Thursday, June 28, 2018. Preceded in death by grandparents: Lyonel Lee and Mary "Nana" Harvey, Terry Lee Kobes, Janice Horst, and Lou Whelon; brother, Austin Kobes; and cousin, Brannon Harvey. Bubby is survived by his wife, Kayla Marie Kobes; children: Kenzie Marie Kobes, and Kaleb Michael Allmon, all of Missouri Valley; parents, Keith and Cindy Kobes of Missouri Valley; siblings: Amber Doiel and husband Jason, Amy Conant and Bryce, and Aaron Kobes and Ashley, all of Missouri Valley; and many nieces and nephews. VISITATION: 5-8pm Friday, July 6, at the Missouri Valley High School in Missouri Valley, IA. FUNERAL SERVICE: 3pm Saturday, July 7, at the Missouri Valley High School in Missouri Valley. Memorials may be directed to the family. HENNESSEY FUNERAL HOME Missouri Valley, IA (712) 642-2745

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.