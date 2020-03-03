Knudson, Robert E. November 4, 1928 - February 29, 2020 Age 91, of Omaha. Preceded in death by wife of 63 years, Elinor. Survived by daughters, Kathy Bertrang (Steve), Karen Swayze (John); eight grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren; many other relatives and friends. VISITATION: Wednesday, March 4, from 5-7pm, at Braman Mortuary 72nd St. Chapel. CELEBRATION OF ROBERT'S LIFE: Thursday, March 5, at 10am, at St. Mark Lutheran Church (90th & Blondo). Interment: Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials to St. Mark Lutheran Church. For more details, visit www.bramanmortuary.com. BRAMAN MORTUARY - 72nd St. Chapel 1702 N. 72nd St., Omaha, NE 68114 | (402) 391-2171

